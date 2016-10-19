Citadel Cadets, faculty aim to make difference on annual Leadership Day

Over 1,000 Citadel cadets participated in a day of volunteering Wednesday.

According to a news release, more than 1,200 cadets— freshmen and sophomores—boarded buses and spread across the Lowcountry to learn by serving.

Hundreds of cadets and many faculty and staff took part in community service. Upperclassman shadowed business leaders or attended ethics training from a global organization, the release states.

Underclassmen helped clean up parks, prepare food, deliver meals and lead STEM and literacy classroom activities.



At Mary Ford Elementary, sophomore Adrian Beaput and his team challenged kids to become heroes in their own neighborhood.

"It sort of motivates them so they can change people’s lives, they can help the community. They can be that spark that light for other people," he said.

Hosted in partnership with Soldiers' Angels, the Cadets hoped to feed nearly 200 at-risk and homeless veterans.

“In order to be able to lead you have to follow first. In order to be able to follow you have to serve under other people,” Braeden Bartrum said.

Freshman and sophomore cadets visited 18 Charleston County schools to assist with STEM and literacy activities, work on school improvement projects and build relationships with students.

The Charleston County School Department said the cadets will visit Minnie Hughes, Ladson, Ellington, A.C. Corcoran, Pepperhill, Pinehurst, North Charleston, Goodwin, North Charleston Creative Arts, Hursey, James B. Edwards, Burns, Murray LaSaine, Mary Ford, Sanders-Clyde, James Simons, Simmons-Pinckney, and Charleston Development Academy.

Other cadets participated in service-learning events at locations to include James Spann Elementary in Summerville, the Association for the blind, the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Ronald McDonald House, Sea Island Habitat for Humanity and Veterans on Deck.

