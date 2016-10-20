Live 5 Most wanted suspect captured, extradited from New York

A Live 5 Most Wanted suspect accused of murder has been captured and extradited to Charleston from New York, officials say.

Officials say Shatario Copeland was served an arrest warrant Wednesday for the June murder of Karriem Mitchell. Copeland is expected in bond court Thursday morning.

The fatal shooting occurred at the Max Quick Stop on McMillian Avenue in North Charleston, according to authorities.

