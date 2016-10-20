Red Cross helping 36 people after Goose Creek apartment fire

Red Cross volunteers are assisting 36 people after a fire caused severe damage to a Goose Creek apartment complex Thursday morning.

According to the Red Cross, crews are helping 14 adults and 22 children after a fire at Pinebrook Point on Harbour Lake Drive damaged seven apartments.

City of Goose Creek, Rural Goose Creek, Hanahan fire departments and the Naval Weapons Station arrived to flames from the second-story apartment.

The fire was contained to one apartment and took about three minutes to knock down.

Officials believe the fire started in the unit's kitchen.

The fire extended to the cabinets of the apartment, according to North Charleston Fire spokesperson Bianca Bourbeau.

At this time, officials say Thursday's fire did not appear out of the ordinary.

In 2012, the apartment complex was the site of a deadly fire and explosion that killed three.

The Red Cross is asking people to take two simple steps that can help save lives: check their existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home.

Every household should develop a fire escape plan and practice it several times a year and at different times of the day.

Include two ways to get out of every room and consider escape ladders for sleeping areas or homes on the second floor or above.

Pick a place outside for everyone to meet and make sure everyone knows where it is.

Practice that home fire drill until everyone in the household can do it in less than two minutes.

Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries when needed.

