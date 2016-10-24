Goose Creek man killed in motorcycle versus truck accident

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a crash in Goose Creek.

According to a press release, 20-year-old Spencer Robinson was operating a motorcycle on Pineview Drive and Frances Street Friday, Oct. 21.

He was taken to an area hospital after a crash with a truck, where he died.

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office and Goose Creek Police Department are investigating.

Robinson was wearing a helmet, authorities say.

