Goose Creek man killed in motorcycle versus truck accident

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a crash in Goose Creek. 

According to a press release, 20-year-old Spencer Robinson was operating a motorcycle on Pineview Drive and Frances Street Friday, Oct. 21.

He was taken to an area hospital after a crash with a truck, where he died. 

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office and Goose Creek Police Department are investigating. 

Robinson was wearing a helmet, authorities say. 

