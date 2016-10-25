Ribbon cutting marks end of renovation project at Charleston International Airport

A ribbon cutting and re-dedication ceremony Tuesday marked the completion of a $199 million dollar, four-year renovation and expansion project at the Charleston International Airport.

"When we started construction in 2012, we were planning for our future. The future arrived earlier than we anticipated, " Paul G. Campbell JR., executive dir. and CEO of the Aviation Authority, said. " on behalf of our staff, everyone who works at Charleston International and those whose labors made all of this possible, I am proud to be rededicate and present this wonderful new airport to the community."

Crews broke ground in 2012. Since then, more than 1,500 people helped build and renovate the airport, according to airport officials.

In four years, they've revamped the terminals, ticketing counters, concourses and the rental car pavilion. Renovations also feature new dining and shopping outlets, including local restaurants like DeSano Pizza Bakery, Caviar and Bananas, and coming soon, Charleston Beer Works.



Two security checkpoints have been turned into one, larger checkpoint. A new baggage handling system has also been added.



Next, airport officials will focus on developing another parking structure.

"We are proud of the role the airport has played in the history of the Charleston region," Campbell said. And we are grateful for the support we've received from the community as we've changed to meet the challengers, especially those in the last few years as we've really seen an explosion of growth and progress in the region," Campbell said. "we are committed to continuing to be a partner to local government, the visitor industry, the business community and all those who work together to turn challenge and change into opportunity."

