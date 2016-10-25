Five displaced after crews knock down fire on Meeting Street Road

Five people are displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross after a fire on Meeting Street Road Tuesday morning.

Crews with the North Charleston and Charleston fire departments were called to a blaze at a duplex on the 3700 block of the road at 6:45 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to see smoke pushing through the eves of one of the units.

A resident was treated for smoke inhalation and a firefighter suffered minor burns, officials say.

The fire was contained within the first 10 minutes and is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.