Five displaced after crews knock down fire on Meeting Street Road

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Five people are displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross after a fire on Meeting Street Road Tuesday morning. 

Crews with the North Charleston and Charleston fire departments were called to a blaze at a duplex on the 3700 block of the road at 6:45 a.m. 

Firefighters arrived to see smoke pushing through the eves of one of the units. 

A resident was treated for smoke inhalation and a firefighter suffered minor burns, officials say. 

The fire was contained within the first 10 minutes and is under investigation. 

