Wando High welcomes fine arts tour on campus

Wando High School hosted a fine arts and music assembly through the High School Nation Tour Wednesday morning. The program featured a concert and other activities celebrating the arts.



High School Nation is a traveling festival that visits public schools around the country with an aim to empower students to get more involved in the fine arts.

Wando was one of 50 high schools around America to be visited by the festival, according to a statement sent to Live 5 News.



Drake Bell of Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh headlined the show, which will also feature YouTube sensation Skylar Stecker, Pop duo Tryon, young pop-rock act The Catching, as well as Grammy award winner Kandy Burruss’ two new teen projects Glamour, and Loud.

