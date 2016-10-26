MUSC hosts rally in hopes of raising awareness about domestic violence

The Medical University of South Carolina will host its annual "Do No Harm" rally Wednesday as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Horseshoe on campus.

Dresses and men's shirts will be hung from trees to represent lives lost to domestic violence statewide within the past year.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and Charleston City Police Chief Greg Mullen will be among the speakers at the event.

South Carolina ranks fifth in the amount of domestic-related homicides in the country.

