BCSD announces make-up days for school missed as a result of Hurricane Matthew

The Berkeley County School District has announced make-up days for school missed as a result of Hurricane Matthew.

At a board meeting Tuesday night, school officials said Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 and Monday, April 17, 2017 would serve as the make-up days for Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 6.

Officials voted to waive the make-up requirement for Oct. 7 and Oct. 10, also missed because of the hurricane.

