Coastal Carolina Fair opens gates Thursday

Gates at the Coastal Carolina Fair open Thursday at 3 p.m.

Started in 1957, the fair features more than 64 rides a year and is also know for its food.

Fairgoers should expect more traffic on I-26, along with Highway 78 and College Park Road headed toward the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson.

The fair will be open until Sunday, Nov. 6.

Tickets are available online, at the gate or at area Walgreens. Kids five years old and under can get in for free.

2016 gate hours:

Thursday, Oct. 27: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

**A special Senior Day program will be held on Wed, Nov. 2, 10 am - 2 p.m., before gates open to the public.

Wednesday, Nov. 2: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.?

