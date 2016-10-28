5 Around Town: Coastal Carolina Fair and a party for a great cause

There's no shortage of things to do this weekend!

If you haven't made your plans yet, don't worry! We've got you covered in this week's 5 Around Town.



Coastal Carolina Fair



The Coastal Carolina Fair is back, bringing fun games, exhilarating rides and delicious food to Lowcountry.



The fair began on Thursday continues through this weekend and ends on Sunday, Nov. 6. You can join in on the fun at the Exchange Park fairgrounds.



The fair features concerts with performers including Three Dog Night and John Michael Montgomery.



You can order your tickets online, or visit your area Walgreens. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for kids age five and under.

More details can be found here.



Fall Festival



A day of fall festivities and Halloween fun is happening this Saturday in Mt. Pleasant at the Town Centre! From noon until 4 p.m., there will be trick or treating, jump castle, face painting and more!



Feel free to bring your dog along and enter your pet in the Pet Costume Contest. Each pet registration is only $10 with all proceeds to benefit Pet Helpers.



There will also be live music and snacks available. The event is free but be sure to bring your cash if you want to participate in a train ride for $4. For more information, go here.



Rum Rootz: Taste of the Caribbean



If you love live music, delicious food and tasty rum, you're in for a treat this Saturday! Rum Rootz is bringing you all of this and more for a great cause.



Rum Rootz: Taste of the Caribbean is a Celebration of rums from the Caribbean along with Caribbean food. In addition to the yummy food and drinks, you can enjoy Caribbean music from the Lance Star Reggae Band, Salsa, and more.



Tickets are available online for $35 for general admission and $50 for V.I.P. For more information, go here.



