Leaders break ground on new Singleton Baseball Complex at CSU

Sharonda Singleton was one of the victims in the Emanuel AME Church shooting. (Source: Google+)

Come the Spring 2017 Charleston Southern will see a new addition to the University’s baseball complex in memory of a Mother Emanuel AME victim.

Friday University officials and city leader broke ground on the new 3,500 square foot Singleton Baseball Complex.

Sharonda Coleman-Singleton was the mother of junior outfielder Chris Singleton, and was one of the team’s biggest fans.

Crews will construct a two-story building, a memorial plaza and a stadium courtyard. A training room, locker room and the Sharonda Coleman-Singleton Enrichment Center will make up the first floor of the building, while the upstairs will house offices and conference space.

“Her name, and your last name Chris, for your whole family, and your friends, will represent what this program stands for,” said Head Baseball Coach Stuart Lake.

The Sharonda Coleman-Singleton Enrichment Center will celebrate her life and legacy. It will also serve as a gathering space for athletes to learn and grow spiritually and academically.

According to the University, the center will also be the home for Fellowship of Christian Athletes gatherings, Bible studies and team-building events, instilling a sense of pride, commitment and community support in former and current members of the baseball program.

Coleman-Singleton was a huge CSU baseball supporter, who attended as many games as she could.

Friday her three children and other members of the family gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony of the complex in her name.

“My brother is 13-years-old, my sister is 16, and they are ten times as strong as I am,” said Chris Singleton during the ceremony.

“I’m so ready to see trees go down,” Lake said. “I started cutting bushes, my players can tell you. [I just want to] start seeing stuff go down. It’s going be awesome.”

The memorial plaza will recognize outstanding CSU Baseball alumni including Hall of Fame members and Buccaneers who continued their careers in the major league. It will also honor former players who lost their lives while members of the CSU baseball team.

The central part of the plaza will be a “Love is Stronger” memorial; a theme based around what Chris Singleton said on the baseball field June 18, 2015, one day after his mother was shot and killed.

“What he said changed this whole state,” Lake said. “Chris what you said changed this whole country. That didn’t just come from you, I know that.”

“If you genuinely love Jesus Christ and believe he died for your sins, and you pray relentlessly, there’s nothing that God can’t get you through,” Singleton said.

The $1.5 million is being funded by CSU alumni, local businesses, and private donations.

As of Friday afternoon, $140,000 was still needed to meet all of the goals and amenities for the memorial complex.

