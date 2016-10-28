Quantcast

Crews give all-clear after report of fire on Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department have given the all-clear after investigating a report of fire on Rivers Avenue. 

Fire crews were dispatched to the area of Rivers Avenue and I-526 around 8:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw that propane was being burned according to protocol at a commercial plant. 

