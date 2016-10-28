Threats of violence force cancellation of North Charleston-Garrett football game

Administrators at Garret Academy and North Charleston High School have decided to cancel Friday night's varsity football game after threats of violence, officials say.

According to a news release, the threats were a result of recent tragedies in the area. A 17-year-old was shot and killed earlier this week.

Two teens have been arrested.

"Our students and their well-being is of the utmost importance, and the cancellation of this game is our way of ensuring their safety," the Charleston County School District said in a news release.

The game was set to be played at the Attaway-Heinsohn Stadium in North Charleston. Officials say it will not be rescheduled.

