Quantcast

Threats of violence force cancellation of North Charleston-Garre - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Threats of violence force cancellation of North Charleston-Garrett football game

North Charleston High School (Source: CCSD) North Charleston High School (Source: CCSD)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Administrators at Garret Academy and North Charleston High School have decided to cancel Friday night's varsity football game after threats of violence, officials say.

According to a news release, the threats were a result of recent tragedies in the area. A 17-year-old was shot and killed earlier this week. 

Two teens have been arrested. 

"Our students and their well-being is of the utmost importance, and the cancellation of this game is our way of ensuring their safety," the Charleston County School District said in a news release.

The game was set to be played at the Attaway-Heinsohn Stadium in North Charleston. Officials say it will not be rescheduled. 

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly