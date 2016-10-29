North Charleston police investigating armed robbery

Officials with the City of North Charleston are investigating an armed robbery with shots fired, police confirm.

The incident took place in the area of Appian Way Apartments, off of Patriot Boulevard, dispatch said.

The call came in at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Police spoke to a victim who said he came to the area to meet another person.

The victim stopped to speak to two men, which he did not know.

The victim told police he noticed one man with a weapon. The other man was wearing a mask, according to police.

The victim heard gunshots fired, and the two men fled the area in a red Mercedes. The car was hit by gunfire.

No one was injured.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police at (843) 743-7200.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright WCSC 2016. All rights reserved.