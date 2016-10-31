Officers meet celebrity couple in the Lowcountry

Summerville police officers say they met a celebrity couple in the Lowcountry over the weekend.

According to a post on Facebook, Team One Summerville officers ran into Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Saturday.

Sgt. L. Johnson and PFC. K. Nelson took pictures with the two, who were in the area filming the USA Network Crime Thriller ‘The Sinner,’ which Jessica Biel stars in.

The TV movie is about a young mother trying to find out what's causing her to have violent tendencies. Much of the filming has been taking place in and around Summerville, according to the Facebook post.

Timberlake is a singer, songwriter, actor and producer perhaps best known as one of the lead singers in boy band NSYNC. Biel is an actress known for her role in family television show 7th Heaven. The two were married in 2012.

At 6 a.m. Monday, the police department's post was shared 1,500 times.

