Crews extinguish fire in involving two homes in downtown Charleston

Crews extinguished a fire involving two homes in downtown Charleston early Tuesday morning.

Charleston County dispatchers said firefighters and EMS were called to the 700 block of Meeting Street shortly after 5:45 a.m.

Firefighters say the blaze is now out.

Traffic is being rerouted on Romney and Isabella streets as crews remain on scene.

Investigators have not yet specified a cause or said whether there were any injuries.

This is a developing story.

