Crews extinguish fire in involving two homes in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Crews extinguished a fire involving two homes in downtown Charleston early Tuesday morning. 

Charleston County dispatchers said firefighters and EMS were called to the 700 block of Meeting Street shortly after 5:45 a.m. 

Firefighters say the blaze is now out. 

Traffic is being rerouted on Romney and Isabella streets as crews remain on scene. 

Investigators have not yet specified a cause or said whether there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. 

