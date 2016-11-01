Defense asks for more time to complete jury selection in state Slager trial Wednesday

Attorneys representing the former police officer accused of murder in the shooting death of a motorist want a video of the incident excluded from the trial.

A still from the dashcam footage from former NCPD officer Michael Slager as he approached Walter Scott's vehicle on April 4, 2015. (Source: NCPD)

Judge Newman in court during Day 2 of the trial. (Source: Live 5 News)

Attorney Andy Savage and Solicitor Scarlett Wilson during Day 2 of the trial. (Source: Live 5 News)

Michael Slager in court during Day 2 of the trial. (Source: WCSC)

Attorneys for the former North Charleston police officer accused of murder in the shooting death of a motorist have requested more time to review potential jurors.

Michael Slager is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Walter Scott after a traffic stop on April 4, 2015.

Jury selection reconvened in downtown Charleston at 4:45 p.m. with the random drawing of 75 potential jurors.

The defense requested the judge allow them to continue the "strike" process Wednesday morning so the attorneys have more time to go over the list of potential jurors.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson took no position on the defense request, so Judge Clifton Newman allowed the delay. Lawyers were expected to determine the final list of 12 jurors including six alternates by the end of the day Tuesday.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will use strikes to disqualify jurors at their discretion to determine the final panel. The state gets five strikes while the defense gets 10.

Slager was in court to watch the proceedings Tuesday.

After jury selection is completed Wednesday, Newman will hear motions that have been filed in the case, including one to prevent the video of the shooting from being shown to the jurors and moving the trial out of Charleston County.

Officials say jurors are expected to be sworn in at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The solicitor’s office has indicated that Feidin Santana, who recorded video of the shooting, would be called indicating testimony would begin this week. Santanna's attorney was also subpoenaed regarding seven items but it is not known what those items were.

The judge issued a protection order so proprietary information would only be revealed during the trial in a potential cross-examination.

Slager's lawyers want the shooting video kept out of the trial, claiming it doesn't represent what really happened that day.

A total of 188 prospective jurors were called in on Monday. On Tuesday morning, 129 potential jurors were left. The jurors were asked their name, employer, if they're married and their spouse's employer.

Last month, they answered a pre-trial questionnaire with questions ranging from their level of education to whether they have any friends or relatives in law enforcement. Of the 600 summoned prospective jurors, 412 were either excused or not located.

Authorities say Michael Slager pulled Walter Scott over for a broken taillight on April 4, 2015. Scott was shot as he ran, authorities say. Days later, cellphone video of the incident put worldwide attention on the case.

Slager pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, saying he shot Scott in self-defense after Scott tried to grab his Taser.

