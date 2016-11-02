Charleston lawmakers call for a 'yes' vote to sales tax referendum

A number of Charleston County leaders united Wednesday morning to support the half-penny sales tax referendum, which appears on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, former Mayor Riley, Representative Chip Limehouse, North Charleston Mayor Summey and other local officials backed the referendum at a news conference on Savannah Highway.

Supporters say the referendum will put $2.1 billion into Charleston County road improvement projects. The money will fix local traffic problems by widening Dorchester Road, widening Main Road, building a flyover at U.S. 17, widening Highway 42 and other projects, states a release sent to Live 5 News.



The referendum will also provide $600 million to develop a transit system.

Officials plan to use some of the funds to offer support to green spaces in Charleston County.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.