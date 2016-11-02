Absentee voting breaks record in Charleston County

Absentee voting continues across South Carolina. This year, Charleston County is reporting a 15,000 voter spike in absentee ballots. Absentee voting is essentially early voting with an excuse.

"In-person absentee voting is on the rise here in Charleston County," Charleston County absentee voting supervisor Isaac Cramer said. "Part of that is because of three satellite locations that we do have."

You can vote at Seacoast Church in West Ashley or Mount Pleasant or at Azalea Church of Christ in North Charleston. All three locations are reporting steady lines, especially during peak hours; before and after normal work hours. The two Seacoast locations are brand new this year, helping take on the 15,000 additional absentee ballots voting supervisors are seeing and they are helping keep lines down to 15 minutes maximum.

"Right now, we are surpassing the 2012 total completely for all four weeks," Cramer said. "It's been amazing the turnout we've had at these two locations and that's helped take away the burden of the mass rush we usually get in North Charleston."

There are still three days left to cast your absentee vote. All three locations will remain open Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for absentee voting. Only the North Charleston location will be open on Monday (same hours apply).

"November 8th will be a big day for us," Cramer said. "All the absentee ballots will be opened at 9 a.m. it's going to be an awesome experience in the office. Everyone will be holding their breath for the day and waiting to close down the office so we can finally get some sleep."

The general election is next Tuesday, November 8.