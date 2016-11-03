Civil rights groups to discuss jury selection in Slager trial, half-cent sales tax referendum

A pair of civil rights groups will discuss two topics Thursday morning.

According to a news release, the National Action Network and North Charleston NAACP will speak about their opposition toward the half-cent sales tax referendum at 11 a.m.

Immediately after the news conference, the groups will have a roundtable discussion in regards to the jury selection in the trial of Michael Slager, a former North Charleston officer charged in the shooting death of Walter Scott.

Both the news conference and roundtable discussion will be held at the Circular Congregational Church on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.