Coroner: Subject of homicide investigation found dead in bed

The subject of a homicide investigation in Berkeley County was found dead in his bed, authorities say.

Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury says 58-year-old Samuel Grant appeared to have been shot.

According to a press release, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office went to a home on the 400 block of Howe Hall Road after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A caller told authorities they had not seen their neighbor lately.

An autopsy scheduled for Thursday will be released.

