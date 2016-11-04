5 Around Town: A film festival and a party for a great cause

Enjoy time with friends and family around the Lowcountry this weekend, starting with an opportunity to mix and mingle with the film community.



Charleston International Film Festival



The Charleston International Film festival continues this weekend, bringing independent films, film stars and up and coming actors to the forefront right here in the Lowcountry.



The Charleston International Film festival has a full schedule through Sunday and has something for everyone, including film workshops and short and long films.

Brunch on Sunday marks the last day of the festival.

The festival takes place at Charleston Music Hall and tickets are available online.

More information can be found here: http://www.charlestoniff.org/



5th Annual Lowcountry Hoedown



Put on your cowboy hat, dancing shoes and get ready for a night you won't forget this Saturday at the 5th Annual Lowcountry Hoedown.



The Hoedown will take place at the Charleston Visitor Center Bus Shed from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. This all-inclusive shindig will feature various restaurants and breweries.



Live bluegrass will be played all night long.



Tickets for the Lowcountry Hoedown can be purchased at the door for $65, or in advance online for $50.



Attendees must be 21 years or older.



Lowcountry Hoedown benefits Lowcountry AIDS Services. For more information visit: http://www.lowcountryhoedown.com/.



3rd Annual Community Memorial



The Hospice of Charleston is honoring veterans and law enforcement this Sunday and you're invited to take part in this special day.



The day will not only honor first responders — anyone that has lost a loved one is invited to fellowship with others.



The event is free and the Hospice of Charleston staff will be on hand to offer grief counseling.

For more information, visit: http://hospiceofcharleston.com/

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.