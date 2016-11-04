Man taken into custody after standoff in Ladson

A man has been taken into custody after a four-hour standoff with authorities.

North Charleston police officers were dispatched to the Ansley Common Apartments on Shipley Street for a disturbance just before 7 a.m. Friday.

Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team was later called.

The initial call was a disturbance between the suspect and his parents, during which the suspect assaulted his father and brandished a long rifle," North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said. "The suspect's parents called the police and left the building, because he was armed."

A perimeter around the building was set up and surrounding apartments evacuated.

Negotiations were made and the man surrendered at 11:58 a.m.

