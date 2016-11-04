Quantcast

Mother Emanuel Empowerment Center dedication underway

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Officials will dedicate the Mother Emanuel Empowerment Center Friday.

Located next to the Emanuel AME Church, the center will provide support services for the congregation, the victims' families and survivors of the shooting that killed nine in the church last year. 

This dedication starts at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

