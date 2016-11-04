Trident breaks ground on aeronautical training center

Trident Technical College broke ground for the S.C. Aeronautical Training Center Friday morning.

The $80 million, 224,000-square-foot-facility will house the school's aeronautical program and provide classroom and lab space for advanced manufacturing classes in areas including robotics and automation, mechatronics, and additive manufacturing (industrial 3-D printing), according to a release.

“South Carolina has a decade to do what Washington State has had a century to do – create an aeronautical culture,” TTC President Mary Thornley said. “This center will be a concrete manifestation of that culture. It will inspire young people who visit to dream of a future career in aerospace. We need to spark an interest in aviation early, and then support that interest by providing a path to training and to the good jobs that are available in our state.”

"This college had never let us down," North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. "We're enhancing the opportunity for our young people to be successful in life."

Currently, the college’s aeronautical programs are located in five buildings on two campuses. Lack of space has meant waiting lists for popular aeronautical programs. The new facility will add more training space and increase efficiency by consolidating classrooms and labs into one building designed specifically for aeronautical and advanced manufacturing training.

Funding for the center will be paid by the following sources:

State of SC: $48,441,348

Charleston County: $19,087,000

North Charleston: $1,000,000

Federal gr ants: $2,471,560

Trident Tech: $8,125,000

Private Donations: $1,000,000

The center is expected to open in the fall of 2019.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.