Election Day: How to find your polling place and what to expect

The 2016 general election will be held Tuesday.

Voters will be able to cast their ballot in the U.S. presidential race, as well as other state and county races.

In South Carolina, voters will choose from Hillary Clinton (D), Donald Trump (R), Gary Johnson (Libertarian Party), Jill Stein (Green Party), Darrell Castle (Constitution Party), Evan McMullin (I) and Peter Skewes (American Party for South Carolina) for president.

Find your polling place and view a sample ballot here.

Before you head to the polls you need to make sure you have your correct voting poll location, one of the five accepted photo IDs and patience, because lines could be long.

“It’s a presidential year and we always have lines, and so voters shouldn’t expect for there to be no lines,” Director of Elections for Charleston County Joseph Debney said. “Hopefully nothing over 30 minutes, maybe an hour wait.”

Your wait time could depend on your polling location, and you have to make sure you're at the correct one.

“It’s very important because South Carolina law doesn’t allow us to have a ballot counted if you do not go to your correct location. So it’s very important, if you want your ballot to count and be case correctly, you need to go to your correct location," Debney said.

You have options of photo ID to bring with you to the polls: A South Carolina driver's license, South Carolina DMV ID card, South Carolina Voter Registration card with photo, U.S. Passport, or a federal military I.D.

You will be able to vote from 7 a.m until 7 p.m. and even if you're in line at 7 p.m., you'll still be able to cast your vote.

“At 7 o'clock we’ll send someone to the end of the line and no matter how long it is, even if it takes you to 9 or 10 o’clock we’re still gonna let you vote," Debney said. But if you get there after 7 p.m., you will not be able to vote.

Debney said Charleston County is also going through several steps to make sure your ballot if secure, "We have several checks and balances throughout that process ensures the ballot that you cast is indeed counted on election night.”

And from there, the votes get counted.

“On election day when you go to a poll you’ll be allowed to vote on a machine and that night we’ll collect those votes and as they come we’ll be updating automatically so SCVotes.org,” Debney said.

Once you arrive at a voting location, you will no longer be able to campaign for your chosen candidates.

“No campaign literature, so nothing in your hands no buttons nothing supporting a candidate on your shirt, hats, that sort of thing," Debney said.

And if you are planning on posting that “Just Voted” selfie, you will have to wait until you are out of the ballot box.

“You can take a picture outside of the location with the vote here sign with the I voted sticker, that’s great. But once you come inside no pictures of you in your ballot," Debney said.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.