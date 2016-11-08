Quantcast

NWS: No earthquake recorded in the Lowcountry Tuesday, but maybe a sonic boom

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Officials with the National Weather Service say they've received reports of a loud boom and shaking along the Charleston County coast Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey has not reported an earthquake in the area.

The officials say it's possible residents heard a sonic boom — a loud noise that is created when an object, often an aircraft, travels through the air faster than the speed of sound. 

