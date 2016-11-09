Forensic pathologist testifies about fatal wounds in Slager trial

A forensic pathologist went over every detail of the wounds on the body of the driver who fled a traffic stop in the trial of the former police officer charged with fatally shooting him.

Michael Slager is on trial for the April 4, 2015, shooting of Walter Scott, the driver who fled from a traffic stop.

In court, forensic pathologist Dr. Lee Tormos demonstrated where the bullets hit Walter Scott on his body, testifying Scott most likely was standing up when he was shot, and that the shots were fired from at least three feet away and possibly as far as 30 feet from his body.

Tormos said the injuries were consistent with someone who was shot while running away.

The prosecutor asked her if she determined the exact cause of Scott's death.

"I determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the torso," Tormos said. She said the most fatal wound was the shot to the back of the right chest that went into the lung and through Scott's heart.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for the live blog of the trial.

Earlier in the day, the defense hammered a State Law Enforcement Division agent over the way in which the crime scene was investigated.

Defense attorney Andy savage said two weeks after the shooting his investigators used a Fisher-Price toy metal detector to find two projectiles.

Jurors were shown photos of Slager taken after the shooting.

SLED agent Jamie Johnson testified that Slager had injuries to some of his fingers and scrapes on his knees.

She said she collected evidence that included Slager's gun, Taser and uniform. Under cross-examination, Johnson said the Taser was swabbed for DNA.

"And you know that the DNA that was found by the lab on that Taser was Walter Scott's? Correct?" Savage asked.

"Correct," Johnson said.

And you know the greatest quantity found on that Taser was Walter Scott's." Savage asked.

"I don't know whose quantity was greater," Johnson said.

Savage also criticized SLED for not testing the wires from Slager's Taser, saying that was important information the jury needs.

Slager faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted in Scott's death.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.