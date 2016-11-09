Quantcast

Crews clear the scene after report of fire on Ashley Phosphate Road

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Charleston County dispatchers say crews have cleared the scene of a reported fire on the 5100 block of Ashley Phosphate Road.

North Charleston firefighters were called to the scene around 5:20 a.m.

We've reached out to officials for more details.

