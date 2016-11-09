Sanford: Republicans now have ‘no excuse’ but to get things done

After gaining control of both houses of Congress and the White House, it’s now time for Republicans to get to work, Mark Sanford says.

Sanford was elected to another term of representing South Carolina’s first congressional district Tuesday night. With all precincts reporting, the U.S. Representative garnered 59 percent of the votes to Democrat Dimitri Cherny’s 37 percent.

Republicans extended their majority in the House and gained power in the Senate Tuesday. Donald Trump won 56 percent of the electoral vote with most precincts reporting, making him the next president of the United States.

“We have an incredibly important list of issues that this election was ultimately about,” Sanford said. “We’re walking our way into a financial crisis if we don’t get spending under control in D.C.”

Sanford has a constantly updating estimate of the national debt on his website.

“People were saying we’ve got to change things in Washington or we’ve got real trouble. I’ve got to worry about my kids or my grandkids,” he added.

Sanford said there are no excuses now.

“Before, you could say we didn’t have this, didn’t have that,” he said about the Republican party. “Now’s the time to get it done.”

Sanford said watching out for people’s pocketbooks in Washington D.C., working to secure port funding in Charleston and a great voter turnout for a historic presidential election helped him clinch another term.

In August, the U.S. Representative wrote an op-ed in the New York Times claiming he would support Trump if he released his tax-returns because the American public should see how presidential candidates handle their personal finances. In an interview with Live 5 News Wednesday morning, Sanford said he would have been committed to working with whoever was elected president.

