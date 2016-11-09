Trump wins: Charlestonians give early election reactions

President-elect Donald Trump holds Vice President-elect Mike Pence's hand as he gives his acceptance speech during his election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Donald Trump became president-elect Wednesday, in a victory over democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The results brought mixed feelings to early morning diners at the Waffle House on Highway 17, near the Ashley River Bridges. Art Field, a retired Charlestonian who closely identifies with the GOP, says he went to bed uncertain and woke up to a “big finish” and “good news.”

Nancy, a Waffle House employee, says she was not stunned by the election results. She says America is moving backward after what she calls a progressive eight years of success under the Obama administration.

Trump urged American’s to “come together as one united people” after a deeply divisive campaign, during a victory speech Wednesday morning.

Trump will be inaugurated Jan. 20, 2017.

