Quantcast

Man wanted by S.C. Highway Patrol taken into custody - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Man wanted by S.C. Highway Patrol taken into custody

Phillip Dalton (Source: SCHP) Phillip Dalton (Source: SCHP)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A man wanted by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on felony DUI charges has been taken into custody.

Officials say Phillip Dalton was arrested at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers were searching for him after a collision on Cordova Road in Orangeburg.

The incident happened on Halloween evening. 

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly