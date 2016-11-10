Berkeley County voters elect 20-year-old into office

Last summer a college intern. Now, an elected official.

A 20-year-old beat eight others in the race for Berkeley County Soil and Water Commissioner Tuesday, making him the youngest elected official currently in the state of South Carolina, he says.

With 463 written-in votes, Phillip Habib claimed a landslide victory in the race, according to unofficial election results. In second place was Charles Glover with 148 votes.

Habib interned for Berkeley County Economic Development the past two summers. He worked with the Berkeley County Blueways program, which encourages recreational paddlers to visit the area’s many waterways.

Politics also runs in the family. Phillip is the son of Goose Creek City Councilman Greg Habib.

As commissioner, Habib will be in charge of creating policy and programs that help promote conservation in one of the top 50 growing counties in the Nation. His goal is to balance conservation with growth in Berkeley County, as Volvo and other big companies lay groundwork there.

Habib says the win is still sinking in.

“I don’t think its really hit me,” he said. “It feels good to know that this many people believe in me.”

A Wofford junior, Habib graduated from Stratford High School in 2014.

The economics major says he has rearranged his schedule to fit his new responsibilities in while still going to school.

Berkeley County Conservation District meetings are once a month.

“I’m excited to serve the people of Berkeley county,” Habib said.

