South Carolina mother and daughter with matching 'birthmarks' go viral

Photos of a South Carolina mother and daughter sporting matching “birthmarks” have gone viral.

Brianna Worthy, 23, of Ridgeland, and her 18-month-old daughter MilliAnna, were both born with a white patch at the front of their hair.

According to Dailymail.com, the trait is caused by poliosis, which creates a lack of pigment in the patch of hair and the skin around it.

MilliAnna is at least the fourth generation of her family to have the eye-catching mark. Her grandmother and great-grandmother have it too.

“We are unsure how far back the birthmark goes as my grandmother was adopted as a child and hasn't met her biological family,” her mother told the Daily Mail.

"I was hoping she did have it. My younger sister that my mother had a few years after me didn't get it, so I didn't know if MilliAnna was going to, but once I had her and they laid her on my chest and I saw she had it I was so happy."

Worthy says they get stopped about it often.

"The majority of the time I welcome the polite comments and don't mind answering the many questions, but honestly, it can be overwhelming at times.”

An article featuring the pair on DailyMail.com has been shared 38,000 times.

