Motorcyclist killed in Colleton County crash

A crash claimed one victim in Colleton County Thursday.

Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say the accident happened on Highway 17-A shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The accident involved a motorcycle and a truck.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died at the hospital, troopers say. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

