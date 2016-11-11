Quantcast

Motorcyclist killed in Colleton County crash - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Motorcyclist killed in Colleton County crash

Source: AP Source: AP
COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A crash claimed one victim in Colleton County Thursday. 

Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say the accident happened on Highway 17-A shortly before 4:30 p.m.  

The accident involved a motorcycle and a truck.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died at the hospital, troopers say. The driver of the truck was not hurt. 

Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly