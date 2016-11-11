5 Around Town: A sweet festival, Disney characters on Ice and rocking good time!

Enjoy time with friends and family around the Lowcountry this weekend, starting with a SWEET festival!



Summerville Sweet Tea Festival



The Summerville Sweet tea festival is back! With live music, food and lots of sweet tea it's an event you don't want to miss!



This weekend, the Summerville Dream is putting on a festival that celebrates all things sweet tea along with antiques, artisans, live music, and other vendors on site,

The festival will have something for everyone. The third-annual Sweet Tea Half-Marathon will also take place on Saturday.



The festival is located downtown Summerville at Hutchinson Square. It started on Thursday and ends on Sunday at 5 p.m. For more information, click here.



Disney On Ice Presents: Dream Big!

Come out and witness some of Disney's most recognizable characters in Disney On Ice presents: Dream Big!



Audiences are invited to join eight Disney princesses as they embark on incredible adventures told through skating and acrobatics.



High-flying jumps, daring acrobatics, breathtaking skating and lovable Disney friends make Disney On Ice presents Dream Big an experience your family will never forget!



Disney on Ice is happening at the North Charleston Coliseum and tickets start at $15.

Show times vary. For tickets and more information, click here.



4th Annual Rockabillaque Festival

The 4th Annual Rockabillaque Festival is back!

Happening this Saturday in North Charleston in the Park Circle neighborhood, the festival includes the Classic Car & Vintage Motorcycle Show from 11 a.m. to 5p.m., live music, a pin-up contest, a beard & mustache competition, swing dance classes and more.

The festival is free to attend. For more information, click here.

