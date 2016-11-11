North Charleston holds annual Veterans Day tribute

The City of North Charleston will hold its 15th annual Veterans Day tribute Friday at the Felix Davis Community Center in Park Circle.



Each year, the City’s Veterans Day tribute draws more than 500 veterans and their loved ones to the grounds.



The featured speaker this year is retired U.S. Army Captain and Medal of Honor recipient Florent “Flo” Greenberg.

Mayor Keith Summey and City Council members are also expected to attend.



All veterans will be recognized and receive a specially designed commemorative coin.



According to a release, the Department of Defense and the Veterans Day National Committee once again selected North Charleston as a Regional Site for Veterans Day 2016. North Charleston is one of two regional sites in the State of South Carolina and has received this designation for six consecutive years.



The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.