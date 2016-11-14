Scene cleared after officers respond to suspicious package on Ashley Phosphate Road

Quantcast

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a suspicious package reported on Ashley Phosphate Road Monday morning .

The officers have since cleared the scene. 

Dispatchers said the officers were called to the 5100 block of the road just after 6 a.m. They would not provide additional details. 

We've reached out to officials for more information. 

