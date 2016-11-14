'Supermoon' closes several roads to flooding in downtown Charleston

Several streets in downtown Charleston were closed to flooding Monday morning as parts of the Lowcountry were under a coastal flood advisory.

The Charleston Police Department says Hagood between Fishburne and Line, Ashley between Bennett and Calhoun and Lockwood at Broad have been reopened to traffic. Wentworth and Barre is still closed.

Experts say the gravitational pull from November's supermoon amplified seasonal King Tide.

The moon, which orbits the earth in an oval shape, came closer to the earth this morning than any time since January 1948. Officials say the moon won't look as big and bright as it did for another 18 years.

High tide was around 7 a.m. The flood advisory expired around 10 a.m.

Coastal Flood advisory. East Bay near Sanders Clyde elementary is submerged. White Toyota stuck. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/B6DE8nDWTj — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) November 14, 2016

