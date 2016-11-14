Coroner identifies female inmate who died at Al Cannon Detention Center

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the female inmate who died Monday at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

Ashley Shimpan, 24, of Ladson, died at MUSC, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sheila Williams.

Autopsy results are still pending, Williams said.

Deputies say a detention officer was making rounds Monday at 4 a.m. when he or she found an unresponsive inmate in the restroom. The inmate was transported to MUSC, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was booked into the detention center on Oct. 29 on an outstanding bench warrant for disorderly conduct.

As a standard, The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Charleston County Coroner's Office investigate when people die in custody.

