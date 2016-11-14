Police looking for man after robbery at West Ashley Wal-Mart

Officers are looking for a man accused of pushing a cashier and grabbing money from a register at the Wal-Mart in West Ashley.

William Green has an active arrest warrant for strong arm robbery.

Green was at the register to pay for Power Aid when the incident happened, Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD detective.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.