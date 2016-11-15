Man takes North Charleston burglary suspect to officers at gunpoint

A burglary attempt ended with a man walking a suspect out to police at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, officers in North Charleston say.

Officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a home on the 2100 block of Easy Street just after 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they saw a masked man walking toward them as a resident of the home held a gun, according to an incident report.

The victim said he was laying in bed when he heard something go through his window, prompting him to grab his gun and fire a round. The suspect, later identified as Eric Stevens, was ordered out of the home at gunpoint after falling on the man's bed, the incident report states.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to Spencer Pryor with NCPD.

Officers say he was found in possession of a screwdriver, a wrench and a flashlight. Stevens was charged with burglary and having tools typically used for burglary.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.