Traffic delays expected as CSX tracks remain closed in Berkeley County

The commute from upper Berkeley County to Charleston is expected to be rough over the next few days as the CSX tracks along NAD Road at Highway 52 remain closed for repair.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is reporting massive traffic delays. They say it's taking some citizens two hours to go from the True Value on Red Bank Road to Hwy 52.

"Understand that this is not something that local officials had any input on," reads a post from the Sheriff's Office. "CSX has to perform track maintenance and there is no great time to do it."

