Crews extinguish fire at home in Walterboro

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Colleton County home early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 300 block of Carolina Circle just after 3 a.m, Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said. The firefighters arrived to find the home in flames.

All occupants evacuated the building safely.

Firefighters worked for about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control, but were on the scene for three hours.

McRoy said it appeared the fire originated in the chimney and spread to the attic.

