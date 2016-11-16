FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Lowcountry under advisories for fog, air quality, coastal flooding

Expect slow speeds as a combination of fog and smog blanket the Lowcountry Wednesday morning.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. In some areas, visibility has been reduced to less than one-fourth of a mile.

Authorities advise using fog or low-beam headlights while driving, in addition to reducing speed.

Meanwhile, smoke from several fires burning across the South has prompted an air quality alert for Charleston, Dorchester, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper Counties.

Numerous large wildfires within the Southern Appalachian Mountain region are producing large smoke plumes creating unhealthy breathing conditions where the smoke is most concentrated.

Smoke from the fires can irritate the eyes and respiratory system as well as aggravate or worsen chronic heart and lung diseases, officials say.

DHEC recommends people with respiratory health issues limit time spent outdoors to avoid the smoke and take measures to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside. Those measures include keeping windows and doors closed and keeping fresh-air intakes closed and filters clean on air conditioning and central heating units.

The Lowcountry is also under a coastal flood advisory Wednesday, with high tide at 8:54 a.m. Several street closures have been announced.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.