FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes reopened after overturned dump truck causes delays on I-26

Eastbound commuters on I-26 were seeing long drive times after a dump truck overturned Tuesday, blocking several lanes.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the vehicle overturned near the I-26, I-526 merge.

At 8:45 a.m., Traffic Anchor Adrianne Bradshaw said it would take motorists traveling from Summerville to downtown Charleston over two hours.

Fog and smog may have contributed to the traffic jam as well.

All lanes have been reopened.

