Police: Man wanted after good Samaritan's car is stolen

Officers are looking for a man believed to have stolen a good Samaritan's car as she stopped to render aid to a victim of a traffic accident.

According to a news release, Daniel Coggins, 30, is wanted for grand larceny.

Police responded at approximately 5:50 p.m. to the intersection of Magnolia Road and 5th Avenue on Nov. 9. A woman said she parked her car near the scene of a crash with the keys still in the ignition and aided one of the accident victims until Charleston Fire and Police arrived.

Approximately five to ten minutes later, she discovered her car was missing, the incident report states.

The car has since been recovered.

Anyone with information on Coggins is asked to call 843-743-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

