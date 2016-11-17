Deputies holding active shooter training exercise at Sangaree Intermediate

Quantcast

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office will be conducting an active shooter training exercise at Sangaree Intermediate School Thursday.

The exercise begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, with the school following safety procedures and protocols during the exercise. 

This will allow local authorities, emergency personnel, school and district personnel to adjust and evaluate their current crisis plans.  

