North Charleston Police Department takes Mannequin Challenge

(Source: NCPD) (Source: NCPD)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

First the Running Man Challenge, now this — the North Charleston Police Department takes part in the latest internet trend in a video posted Thursday morning. 

In the Mannequin Challenge, a group of people remains frozen in interesting or entertaining poses while a camera pans around them. 

Officers in the police department's version are looking at maps, cell phones and computers. One officer stands at a podium and another is outstretched on a table. 

