North Charleston Police Department takes Mannequin Challenge

First the Running Man Challenge, now this — the North Charleston Police Department takes part in the latest internet trend in a video posted Thursday morning.

In the Mannequin Challenge, a group of people remains frozen in interesting or entertaining poses while a camera pans around them.

Officers in the police department's version are looking at maps, cell phones and computers. One officer stands at a podium and another is outstretched on a table.

Here's Live 5 News' attempt at the Mannequin Challenge:

